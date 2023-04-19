Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

JWN stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

