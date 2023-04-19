NOV (NOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NOV by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOV by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

