NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NovoCure worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

