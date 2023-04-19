Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE NUV opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.56.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
