Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NUV opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.