NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

