Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.74, but opened at $79.59. Okta shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 176,919 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $525,645. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

