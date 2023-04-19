Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $57.49 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

