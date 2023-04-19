Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

ORN stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

