PDS Planning Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

