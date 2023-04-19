Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.