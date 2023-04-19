PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.50. 248,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,159,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.