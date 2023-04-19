Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 462.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PAG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

