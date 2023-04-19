Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.1 %
Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
