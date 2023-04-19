Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,626,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 878,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

