Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

