PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

