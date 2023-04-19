Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMREF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins started coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

