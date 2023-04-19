Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 583,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Ratos AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of RTOBF stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Ratos AB has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

