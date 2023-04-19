Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RQHTF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.75.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

