Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RQHTF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.75.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.