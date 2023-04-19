Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renren by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
