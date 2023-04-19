Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

Get Renren alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renren by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.