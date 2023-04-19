ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

