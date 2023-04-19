Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.