Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

