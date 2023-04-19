Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 629,047 shares of company stock worth $24,039,828 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

