Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Rubicon Organics Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
About Rubicon Organics
