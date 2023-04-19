Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

