Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,927,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

