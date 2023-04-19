Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

