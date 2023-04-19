Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

FQVLF stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

