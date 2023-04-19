Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Expands By 23.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,861.0 days.
OZ Minerals Price Performance
OZMLF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.
About OZ Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.