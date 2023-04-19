Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Expands By 23.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,861.0 days.

OZMLF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

