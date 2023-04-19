Short Interest in PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Drops By 18.5%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
PASSUR Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of PASSUR Aerospace stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.