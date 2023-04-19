Short Interest in PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Drops By 18.5%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions.

