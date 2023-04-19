Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Rises By 22.6%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $169.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.29.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.