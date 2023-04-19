Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Decreases By 18.3%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

Shares of SICRF opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

