Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Decreases By 18.3%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.
SimCorp A/S Price Performance
Shares of SICRF opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
