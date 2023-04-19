Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 417,521 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

