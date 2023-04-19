Signaturefd LLC Acquires 28,019 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 122,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -48.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.