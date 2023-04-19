Signaturefd LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $250.87 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

