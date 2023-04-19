Signaturefd LLC Acquires 752 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC Stock Up 1.0 %

IAC opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.