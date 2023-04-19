Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 435,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 415,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 281.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

