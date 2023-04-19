Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.99 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

