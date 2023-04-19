Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

