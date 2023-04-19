Signaturefd LLC Buys 15,417 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 660,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 248,355 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

