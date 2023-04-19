Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

