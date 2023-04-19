Signaturefd LLC Buys 715 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $889.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

