Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

FOX stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

