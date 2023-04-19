Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.
