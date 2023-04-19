Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 721,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

