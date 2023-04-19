Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 469.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

