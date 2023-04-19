Signaturefd LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Further Reading

