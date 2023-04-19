Signaturefd LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 159.02%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

