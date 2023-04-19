Signaturefd LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.6 %

HAS stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

