Signaturefd LLC Has $112,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

